Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.82.

CSX Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,840,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,845,437. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

