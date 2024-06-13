Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $182.13 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $182.13 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be bought for $9.98 or 0.00014963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,711.59 or 1.00023233 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012304 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00090327 BTC.

About Prom

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.12059426 USD and is up 1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,417,568.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

