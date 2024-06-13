Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 372.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 731,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,015 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of Sun Life Financial worth $38,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,326,000 after purchasing an additional 45,082,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $335,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,394 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 740,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after acquiring an additional 734,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

SLF traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.588 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.