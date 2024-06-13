Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 353,634 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 187.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 542,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,634 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $84,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $13,572,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 91,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.59. 3,690,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,487,777. The company has a market cap of $294.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.