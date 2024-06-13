Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 182,390 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,390 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $74,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after acquiring an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,882 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $172.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,576,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,941,223. The company has a market capitalization of $896.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $176.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

