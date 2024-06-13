Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison accounts for about 1.0% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $140,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 185.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total value of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,939.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AVY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $228.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,880. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $163.83 and a 1-year high of $229.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

