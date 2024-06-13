Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232,072 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,972,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,544. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

