Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $2,122,167.42 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $163.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

