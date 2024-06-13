Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $2,122,167.42 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 34,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $2,122,167.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,465,773.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Q2 Stock Performance
Shares of QTWO stock opened at $60.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $20,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,372 shares during the last quarter.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
