Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.09 and last traded at $112.86. Approximately 1,212,355 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,324,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qorvo

Qorvo Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -153.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.39.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,858 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Qorvo by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.