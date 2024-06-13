Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 12.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $967.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

