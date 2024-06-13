Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Quanta Services by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,000,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,956,000 after purchasing an additional 624,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,171,000 after buying an additional 44,141 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after buying an additional 1,935,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $335,777,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,539,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,086,000 after buying an additional 49,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.1 %

PWR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.48. 481,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,143. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.16 and a 200 day moving average of $234.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quanta Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.