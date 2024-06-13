Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Down 39.4% in May

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QSIAW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Quantum-Si has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

About Quantum-Si

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.