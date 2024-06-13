QUASA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $679.53 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $234,376.06 and $679.53 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010491 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,776.01 or 0.99992178 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00090290 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00181346 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $783.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

