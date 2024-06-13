Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.98 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $80.56 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

