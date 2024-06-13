Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Holdings Lifted by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221,057 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,995 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises 9.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of Range Resources worth $37,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 364,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $673,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 528,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 148,550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Range Resources by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 33,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 237,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 107,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,009. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.81. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

