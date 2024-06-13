Rarible 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $678,216.45 (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00003529 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $56.02 million and $678,216.45 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Rarible Profile
Rarible launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. The official website for Rarible is rari.foundation. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rarible
