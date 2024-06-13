ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0002

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $65.99 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 72.2% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00118411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008352 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001479 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.