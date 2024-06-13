Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Raised by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 141.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,900 shares during the quarter. Regal Rexnord accounts for 6.8% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $20,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,978,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,831,000 after purchasing an additional 181,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after buying an additional 135,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth about $180,918,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after purchasing an additional 466,820 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

RRX traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.68. 273,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.39. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -303.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

