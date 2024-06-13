Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 9.5 %
NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.63. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
