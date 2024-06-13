Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.63. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.