Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.27

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 1315282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Repay alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPAY

Repay Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $642,773.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Repay by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 688,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 141,414 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 4,477,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after buying an additional 597,059 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in Repay by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,701,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,069,000 after buying an additional 538,893 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Repay by 19.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,492,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.