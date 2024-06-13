Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Up to $8.82

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.82, but opened at $9.21. Replimune Group shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 192,792 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on REPL

Replimune Group Stock Up 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 17,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $113,969.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 777,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,422.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,598 shares of company stock valued at $712,516 in the last ninety days. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,024,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Replimune Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after buying an additional 1,679,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after buying an additional 699,679 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,575,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 276,596 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.