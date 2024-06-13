REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Get REV Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on REVG

REV Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

NYSE:REVG opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. REV Group has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in REV Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.