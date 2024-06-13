Reviewing NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Immunovant and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunovant N/A -53.40% -48.85% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -243.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Immunovant shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Immunovant has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Immunovant and NKGen Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunovant 0 0 17 0 3.00 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunovant currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 90.73%. Given Immunovant’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immunovant is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunovant and NKGen Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunovant N/A N/A -$259.34 million ($1.90) -13.45 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 401.32 -$82.94 million N/A N/A

NKGen Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

Summary

NKGen Biotech beats Immunovant on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

