REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEPI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.05. The stock had a trading volume of 226,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,760. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.02.

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.1613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.31%.

About REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

