RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

