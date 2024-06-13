RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
RF Industries Stock Performance
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
