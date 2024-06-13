Robert F. Spillane Sells 25,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Magnite Stock Performance

MGNI stock remained flat at $13.86 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,715,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.77 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 12.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $8,164,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $6,656,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,091,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $4,490,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Articles

