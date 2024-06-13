Robert M. Buck Sells 2,500 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $3.10 on Thursday, hitting $422.71. 270,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $408.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $452.87. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.75.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $154,983,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth $95,147,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $87,451,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after buying an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

