Robert W. Baird Increases Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target to $37.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 212.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of OCS opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Oculis has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $479.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oculis during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,980,000. 22.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

