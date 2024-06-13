Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 135.42 and a beta of 2.44.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

