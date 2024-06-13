Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.93 and last traded at $54.01. 1,890,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 5,092,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,774 shares of company stock valued at $673,993 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 85.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $55,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

