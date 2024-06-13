Roth Mkm Increases VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Price Target to $8.00

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.25 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 128,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 34.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.