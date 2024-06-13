Roth Mkm Raises American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Price Target to $27.00

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMSC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

AMSC traded up $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.10. 497,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,310. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $27.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 2.08.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares in the company, valued at $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $429,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

