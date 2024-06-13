Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stake Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises about 0.7% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $98,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Power Corp of Canada increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 47,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,984,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $2,732,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $77.90 and a 52 week high of $109.51.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.