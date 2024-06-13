RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Market Cap Achieves $30.02 Million

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 13th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $30.02 million and $740,525.85 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $66,619.68 or 0.99849446 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,720.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.22 or 0.00659802 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.28 or 0.00118824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00261961 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00045069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00076810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 67,505.72704991 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $402,575.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

