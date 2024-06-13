RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Short Interest Update

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

RTL Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RGLXY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. RTL Group has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

RTL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. RTL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

