Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,599,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,442,533 shares.The stock last traded at $9.36 and had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $217.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other news, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 38,687 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $225,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,256,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,797.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Wierbicki sold 22,743 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $132,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,145.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.