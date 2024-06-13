Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance
Shares of Sabre Gold Mines stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,689. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.26.
About Sabre Gold Mines
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Gold Mines
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.