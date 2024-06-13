Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in May

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the May 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Price Performance

Shares of Sabre Gold Mines stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,689. Sabre Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.