Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $59.62.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,631,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

