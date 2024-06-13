Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 48.9% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 7.5% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,670 shares of company stock valued at $182,751,808 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $230.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,043,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,103. The company has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

