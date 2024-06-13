Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 0.5%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $243.75 and last traded at $243.08. Approximately 2,622,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,578,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.86. The stock has a market cap of $221.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total value of $4,644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,101,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,056,645,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,670 shares of company stock valued at $182,751,808. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

