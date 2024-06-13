Sapphire Trading Down 30.9% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $1,130.30 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.39 or 0.05206306 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00047555 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00014708 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,782,323,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,761,738,975 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.