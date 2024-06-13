Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Purchased by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,787,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,721,000 after acquiring an additional 791,222 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,246,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,108,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,207,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHK stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

