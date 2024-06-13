Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 484,167 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

