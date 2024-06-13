Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading 2.1% Higher

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €72.80 ($78.28) and last traded at €72.75 ($78.23). 109,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.25 ($76.61).

Scout24 Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €70.20 and a 200-day moving average of €67.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

