Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Shares Acquired by Flow State Investments L.P.

Flow State Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,300 shares during the quarter. Screaming Eagle Acquisition comprises approximately 1.4% of Flow State Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Flow State Investments L.P. owned 0.46% of Screaming Eagle Acquisition worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCRM. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,298,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,399,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Kim LLC raised its stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,703,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,870,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,818 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SCRM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 97,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

Insider Activity

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Screaming Eagle Acquisition news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

(Free Report)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.