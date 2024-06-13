Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of SBCF opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

