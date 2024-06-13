Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.06

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $91.06 and last traded at $91.50, with a volume of 14490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SIGI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $101.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

