Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Selina Hospitality Price Performance
Shares of Selina Hospitality stock remained flat at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,441,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,203,936. Selina Hospitality has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.
Selina Hospitality Company Profile
