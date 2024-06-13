Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SENS opened at $0.40 on Friday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $212.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Senseonics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Senseonics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Senseonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.



Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Featured Stories

