Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE SENS opened at $0.40 on Friday. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $212.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.82.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 202.32% and a negative net margin of 346.38%. The company had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that Senseonics will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
