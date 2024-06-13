Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 262 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Serica Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.